The Rays reassigned McClanahan to their minor-league camp Thursday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

McClanahan may not be joining the Rays for Opening Day, but he made quite the impression during his time at big-league camp. The righty scattered two hits and a walk during 1.1 innings in his first spring start Wednesday against the Red Sox, sporting a fastball that hit triple digits on the radar gun on one occasion and 99 miles per hour on four others. He'll likely open the campaign at Double-A Montgomery after struggling in his initial taste of the Southern League following his late-season promotion in 2019.

