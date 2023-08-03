McClanahan experienced tightness in his left forearm during Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The issue arose while McClanahan was warming up ahead of the fourth inning. He'll head back to Tampa on Thursday to be checked out by the team doctor, at which point more details regarding the severity of his injury will be available. Fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for the time being.
