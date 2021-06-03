McClanahan (2-1) allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 3.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Yankees.

McClanahan ran into trouble early in the game when he surrendered a two-run homer to the fourth batter he faced in the opening frame. He ran into trouble again two innings later, and he ultimately exited the game with one out in the fourth inning with the bases loaded. McClanahan had shown the ability to work deeper into games prior to this start, as he recorded at least 15 outs in each of his last three outings. Now 30.2 innings into his major-league career, McClanahan has a 4.11 ERA with 38 strikeouts and nine walks.