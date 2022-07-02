McClanahan (9-3) earned the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over seven innings in a 6-2 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out 10.

Fans in Rogers Centre were robbed of a potentially great pitchers' duel, as Kevin Gausman left in the second inning after taking a comebacker off his ankle. Casey Lawrence entered in relief and was no match for McClanahan, who got 19 called strikes and 18 swinging strikes on 94 pitches. McClanahan now sits with a 1.74 ERA and 0.81 WHIP, and is arguably the favorite for the AL Cy Young Award at roughly the midway point of the season.