McClanahan (12-7) yielded four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Toronto.

McClanahan was taken deep three times Sunday, including twice by George Springer. The 6-foot-1 southpaw had allowed just two home runs over his previous 38.2 frames. After producing two straight scoreless starts, McClanahan has been tagged with nine runs over his last two, raising his season ERA to 2.51 through 27 starts. He's projected to make his final start of the regular season next weekend in Houston.