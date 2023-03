McClanahan (1-0) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out six across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Tigers.

McClanahan earned the Opening Day nod and delivered an excellent performance. He allowed only one extra-base hit and racked up an impressive 16 swinging strikes on 86 total pitches. Perhaps most importantly, the Rays showed little interest in limiting McClanahan after he ended the 2022 regular season with an impingement in his right shoulder.