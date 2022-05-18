McClanahan (3-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Tigers after allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and zero walks over seven innings.

The 25-year-old surrendered a solo homer to Jeimer Candelario during the fifth inning but otherwise limited Detroit to three singles. McClanahan didn't walk a batter for the third time this season, and he's given up only one run with a 18:1 K:BB across his past two starts. The left-hander is pitching like an ace early in 2022 with a 2.33 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 65:10 K:BB in 46.1 innings.