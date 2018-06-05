Rays' Shane McClanahan: Drafted by Rays with 31st pick
The Rays have selected McClanahan with the 31st overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
The top college lefty in this year's class, McClanahan boasts a fastball that routinely touches triple digits and more risk factors than most actuaries would be comfortable with. He has a 3.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and a 120:48 K:BB in 76.1 innings as a junior at South Florida, illustrating his dominance in the strikeout department, as well as a lack of control over his electric arsenal. In addition to his monster fastball, McClanahan has a changeup that realistically projects as a plus pitch and a slider that is a decent third offering. Adding to the risk already associated with a player who throws that hard and can struggle to throw strikes, McClanahan measures in at only 6-foot-1, 173 pounds, so it's easy to envision his body breaking down over a full MLB season. He also already has Tommy John surgery on his resume, which wiped out his entire 2016 season. The Rays may decide to fast-track McClanahan to the majors as a reliever, as he could be truly dominant getting four or five outs a couple times each week. He would have fantasy value in such a role, and while he would have more value as a frontline starter, there is too much working against him for that to be considered a likely outcome.
