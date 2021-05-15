McClanahan (1-0) allowed four runs on six hits in 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk, earning the win in Saturday's 12-5 victory over the Mets.

The flame-throwing lefty yielded two home runs on sliders down the middle, which accounted for all four runs. Saturday was the longest, albeit highest-scoring start of the season for McClanahan, who pitched exactly four innings in each of his first three appearances. The young southpaw boasts elite stuff and has the potential to be a dominant starter once he improves his command of it.