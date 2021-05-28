McClanahan (2-0) allowed three hits and no walks while striking out six across five scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Royals.

McClanahan needed only 63 pitches to record his 15 outs, and he's now completed at least five innings in three consecutive outings. In addition to the efficiency, he was also extremely deceptive and racked up 16 swinging strikes to back up his six punchouts. McClanahan has gotten off to a strong start to his big-league career, maintaining a 3.29 ERA with a 32:7 K:BB across 27.1 frames.