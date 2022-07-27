McClanahan tossed seven innings, giving up two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out seven in the loss to the Orioles on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

McClanahan was able to limit the Orioles to just three baserunners in Tuesday's outing, but both of the hits he surrendered were solo home runs. Cedric Mullins launched a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first and Anthony Santander took the lefty deep for another solo shot in the fourth frame. The two long balls matched the total that McClanahan had allowed over his five prior starts combined. On the bright side, the 25-year-old extended his quality start streak to a remarkable 13 consecutive outings and McClanahan now owns a 1.76 ERA and 0.77 WHIP with 154 punchouts over 117.2 frames in 19 starts this year.