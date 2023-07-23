McClanahan did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over four innings against Baltimore. He struck out five.

All of the damage against McClanahan came in the fourth frame, where he surrendered five total hits, including back-to-back-to-back doubles as part of a five-run inning for Baltimore. The rough inning was enough for Rays' manager Kevin Cash to pull McLanahan, marking his third time in his last four starts not reaching the fifth inning. Saturday's outing also set a season high in runs allowed for McClanahan. After a dominant start to 2023, McClanahan has struggled mightily over the last month, posting a 7.02 ERA and a 15:8 K:BB over his last four outings (16.2 innings).