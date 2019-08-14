Rays' Shane McClanahan: Excels in Double-A debut
McClanahan tossed five scoreless frames while working around two hits and a walk and striking out eight Friday in his debut for Double-A Montgomery.
The 2018 first-round pick earned a move up to the Southern League after submitting a 1.46 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 59:8 K:BB across 49.1 innings with High-A Charlotte. Barring a catastrophic injury or a complete collapse in his first taste of Double-A, the 22-year-old lefty should head into 2019 as a consensus top-10 prospect within a robust Tampa Bay system.
