McClanahan was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox with an apparent arm injury, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

McClanahan immediately motioned to the Rays' dugout after making a pitch in the third inning and looked to be in quite a bit of pain. It's unknown exactly what he's dealing with at the moment, but the Rays will take a look at their Opening Day starter and should provide an update in the near future.