McClanahan (shoulder) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

McClanahan seemed to be trending toward a brief IL stint after he threw a 50-pitch simulated game Friday and checked out fine afterward. It's not clear whether the left-hander threw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday, but he should be ready to return to game action for Thursday's matchup. In spite of his brief absence, it's possible that he's on a pitch count against Toronto.