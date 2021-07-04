McClanahan (3-3) took the loss against Toronto on Saturday, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks in 5.1 innings while striking out five.

The only run McClanahan allowed while actually in the game was a solo home run by George Springer in the second inning. He departed in the sixth with a pair of runners on base, both of which came around to score after reliever Matt Wisler entered the game. The 24-year-old McClanahan has shown well as a rookie, logging a 66:18 K:BB in 56 innings overall while limiting opponents to three runs or fewer in each of his last five starts. He's scheduled for a return matchup against the high-powered Blue Jays next week.