McClanahan (1-2) took the loss Saturday as the Rays fell 9-1 to the Twins, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out 11.

The 11 punchouts were a career high for the 25-year-old, who exited the game after 90 pitches (57 strikes). McClanahan is putting up ace-like ratios so far in 2022 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and eye-popping 39.3 percent strikeout rate through 27 innings, but until he can start working deeper into games, he'll have trouble making an impact in wins as well.