McClanahan (0-1) pitched 4.2 innings against Oakland on Wednesday, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks to take the loss. He struck out eight.

The left-hander had his strikeout stuff working in the outing, as he induced 16 swinging strikes and racked up eight punchouts. However, he also walked three batters and was stung by a three-run homer off the bat of Sean Murphy in the third inning that provided all the scoring Oakland needed to pull out the win. McClanahan has recorded 15 strikeouts over nine innings across his first two starts of the campaign but has yet to earn a victory. He'll aim for that first win in his next outing, which is expected to take place in Chicago against the Cubs early next week.