McClanahan (3-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-2 victory over Boston, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over five-plus innings. He struck out nine.

The southpaw blanked the BoSox for five innings, but after McClanahan led off the sixth with a walk to Rafael Devers and a single by Justin Turner, he got the hook and eventually had to watch Devers come around to score. McClanahan generated a massive 23 swinging strikes on 95 pitches in another dominant performance, and he'll take a 1.59 ERA and 21:9 K:BB through 17 innings into his next outing, likely to come in Toronto this weekend.