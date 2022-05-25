McClanahan (4-2) earned the win Tuesday versus the Marlins after allowing four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in six scoreless innings.

The left-hander was unable to complete seven innings for the third consecutive start, but he still delivered another strong performance to notch his second straight win. McClanahan continues to pitch like an ace and has surrendered only one run while compiling a 27:3 K:BB in his last three outings. Through nine starts this season the 25-year-old has a 2.06 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 74:12 K:BB over 52.1 innings.