McClanahan allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits across six innings in Monday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

The only damage against McClanahan came from Patrick Wisdom's two-run shot in the second inning. The 24-year-old southpaw was only charged with one earned run due to Seiya Suzuki reaching base on an error earlier in the inning. McClanahan fired 80 pitches and forced 13 swinging strikes in the impressive outing. He's now sporting a 2.40 ERA and a 24:5 K:BB through three starts. McClanahan is lined up to face Boston at home this weekend.