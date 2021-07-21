McClanahan (4-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 9-3 victory over the Orioles, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out seven.

The rookie was sharp, tossing 65 of 93 pitches for strikes, and a double by Anthony Santander in the second inning provided the only loud contact off McClanahan on the night. While he hasn't completed six innings in any of his last three starts, the lefty also hasn't given up more than three earned runs in an outing since June 2. McClanahan will carry a 3.88 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 78:22 K:BB through 65 innings into his next appearance.