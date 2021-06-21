McClanahan pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out a career-high eight strikeouts in Sunday's loss to the Mariners. He didn't factor into the decision.

McClanahan had the best game of his young rookie season. He logged a quality start after getting to six innings for the first time this year and struck out eight, all of which came on a slider or curveball. The only real damage done against him was a third-inning solo homer by Luis Torrens. McClanahan now owns a 4.03 ERA and 54:14 K:BB over 44.2 innings and is in line for another favorable matchup against the Angels over the weekend.