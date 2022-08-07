McClanahan (10-5) gave up four earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out three over 6.1 innings to take the loss in a 9-1 defeat against the Tigers on Saturday.

McClanahan was cruising on his way to another quality start but got into some trouble in the seventh inning when the first two batters hit their way on base. Rays manager Kevin Cash decided to go to the bullpen after McClanahan gave up a sacrifice fly to Jonathan Schoop in the next at-bat which could have easily gotten down for a double if it weren't for an excellent sliding grab by Jose Siri in center field. McClanahan was then tagged with another earned run after leaving the game. The 25-year-old left-hander has now given up nine earned runs over his past two starts to raise his ERA to 2.24, which ranks fourth best in all of MLB. The Rays' ace will look to return to dominance in his next expected start versus the Orioles.