McClanahan did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over four innings during a 9-8 loss to the Yankees. He struck out three.

McClanahan was his usual dominant self through four shutout innings, but he allowed the first five hitters to reach in the fifth, including two-run home runs by Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka. The left-hander finished with season highs in walks and runs allowed while submitting season lows in innings and strikeouts, so it was easily his worst performance of the season. McClanahan now sports a 2.34 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 61:24 K:BB through nine starts (50 innings), and he'll look to bounce back next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set versus Milwaukee.