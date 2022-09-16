McClanahan (12-5) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out five across five scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Blue Jays.

This marked McClanahan's first start since being placed on the injured list Aug. 31 with a left shoulder impingement. He was limited to only 69 pitches but was otherwise excellent, racking up 14 swinging strikes to shut down a strong Blue Jays lineup. The Rays will likely continue to play it safe with McClanahan's workload, but he's a good bet to turn in pristine ratios while on the mound. Across 152.1 innings this season, he has a 2.14 ERA and 187:31 K:BB.