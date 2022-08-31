McClanahan (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
McClanahan was scratched from Tuesday's scheduled start against the Marlins due to a left shoulder impingement and will undergo an MRI on Wednesday. While the results of his exams aren't yet known, the southpaw will be unavailable for at least two weeks. Manager Kevin Cash is optimistic that McClanahan won't miss extended time, but a better idea for his return timetable will likely come into focus once the team's medical staff pinpoints his diagnosis.
