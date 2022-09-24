The Rays list McClanahan (neck) as their probable starter for Sunday's home game against the Blue Jays.

Unless he experiences a setback with his neck while warming up Sunday, McClanahan doesn't look as though he'll have to miss a turn through the rotation after he battled the minor injury in his last start Tuesday against the Astros. The All-Star lefty has taken a step back in performance in the second half, but his 3.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB in 45.2 innings since the break still make him a valuable fantasy option who needs to be rostered in every format.