The Rays placed McClanahan on the 15-day injured list with mid-back tightness, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

McClanahan has exited back-to-back starts due to back tightness, and now he'll head to the injured list in order to resolve the issue. It's unclear how long the 26-year-old lefty will spend on the injured list, but he will have to wait until at least after the All-Star break to make his next start. Jalen Beeks was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.