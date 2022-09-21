McClanahan was removed from Tuesday's start against the Astros with an apparent shoulder injury, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

McClanahan showed some discomfort in his shoulder during the fifth inning of Tuesday's contest, and he exited after a brief visit from the training staff. The left-hander surrendered five runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts prior to leaving the game. It's a concerning development for the 25-year-old, who was making only his second start since returning from a three-week absence due to a shoulder impingement.