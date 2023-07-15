McClanahan (back) is slated to return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Rangers at Globe Life Field, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

After landing on the IL on July 1 with mid-back tightness, McClanahan initially appeared poised to return when first eligible to start Sunday's series finale in Kansas City, but a rainout Friday nixed those plans. With a doubleheader Saturday creating a stretch of six games in five days, the Rays will call up Cooper Criswell from Triple-A Durham to take the hill for the second game of the twin bill and serve as a temporary sixth starter. As a result, McClanahan and all the other Rays' starting pitchers will be pushed back a day in the schedule. The southpaw will miss out on a more favorable matchup versus the 26-65 Royals and will instead make his return on the road against one of the majors' top offenses. On a positive note for fantasy managers, McClanahan will at least line up for two starts next week, with his second turn expected to come next weekend at home versus Baltimore.