McClanahan (3-2) allowed three runs on four hits and a pair of walks over six innings while striking out seven to earn the victory over the Angels on Saturday.

The Angels were only able to get to the rookie hurler in the third inning, picking up all three of their runs on doubles by Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon. McClanahan has provided back-to-back quality starts while posting a 15:3 K:BB in those two outings. In 11 starts overall, McClanahan owns a 4.09 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. His next start lines up for next Saturday against Toronto.