McClanahan (knee) will be on the Rays' playoff roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty is evidently past the hyperextended knee he was dealing with at the Rays' alternate site. He's yet to appear in a major-league game but could get the chance to do so for the first time in the playoffs. He's hasn't even pitched in a game at the Triple-A level and has made just four Double-A starts, struggling to an 8.35 ERA. His overall 3.36 ERA and 30.6 percent strikeout rate in 120.2 minor-league innings are strong marks, however.