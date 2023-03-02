McClanahan allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

McClanahan was on the mound for game action for the first time in 2023, and his outing was a success based on the stat sheet. Per Dawn Klemish of MLB.com, McClanahan worked through adjustments related to the pitch clock, as he noticed he was working too fast and his control was suffering as a result. The issue doesn't currently pose any reason for concern, as McClanahan specifically pointed out he was using the exhibition season to adjust to the new rule.