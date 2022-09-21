McClanahan was diagnosed with left neck tightness/spasms after leaving Tuesday's start against the Astros, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

McClanahan appeared to be dealing with shoulder discomfort before he walked off the field with the training staff, but the initial diagnosis is a neck injury. The left-hander exited in line for the loss after he gave up five runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts over four innings. It's unclear whether the issue will affect McClanahan's availability for his next turn through the rotation, which tentatively lines up for Sunday versus the Blue Jays.