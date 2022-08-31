Manager Kevin Cash said McClanahan underwent an MRI on Wednesday which confirmed the diagnosis of a shoulder impingement, and the left-hander is scheduled to receive a cortisone injection, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cash added that it's possible the 25-year-old will spend only the 15-day minimum on the injured list, but the return timeline will depend how the shoulder responds to the injection. Regardless, McClanahan will be unavailable until at least mid-September, which is major blow to both the Rays and fantasy managers.