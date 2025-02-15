McClanahan will start Opening Day, March 28 against the Rockies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in August 2023 -- already the second such operation of his career. Despite his extended hiatus, the Rays will entrust him with starting the first game of the season, as he owns a 3.02 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over his three seasons in the majors. The 27-year-old southpaw said Wednesday that he won't have any sort of restrictions during spring training, though the Rays are still expected to put a ceiling -- likely around 150 innings -- on his workload during the regular season.