McClanahan didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out five.

In a matchup of exciting young hurlers (Alek Manoah and McClanahan), neither pitcher lasted until the fifth inning. Tampa Bay's rookie lefty tossed 58 of 91 pitches for strikes in an inefficient outing, but he did strike out at least five batters for the fourth straight start. McClanahan will take a 4.05 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 71:21 K:BB through his first 60 big-league innings into the All-Star break.