McClanahan (10-3) earned the win over Boston on Wednesday, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out six.

McClanahan was quite efficient in the outing, throwing 57 of 85 pitches for strikes. His only troublesome inning was the fifth, when he allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base via singles. The Red Sox got only one run out of the frame, however, and they couldn't manage anything else against McClanahan and three Rays relievers. The southpaw lowered his season ERA to 1.71 with the dominant performance, and that mark now ranks first in the majors following a rare poor outing by previous leader Tony Gonsolin on the same night. McClanahan also leads the league with a 0.80 WHIP and 147 strikeouts, and he is one of only five pitchers to have reached 10 victories thus far.