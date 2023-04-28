McClanahan (5-0) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in a 14-5 win over the White Sox. He struck out five.

McClanahan is now tied with Gerrit Cole and Joe Ryan for most wins in the league following yesterday's victory. The southpaw also ranks seventh with 42 strikeouts. The Rays' ace has firmly established himself as an elite option in fantasy ahead of his next tentative start against the Pirates in a few days.