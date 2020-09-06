McClanahan suffered a left knee hyperextension covering first base in a game at the Rays' alternate site and will miss about two weeks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
McClanahan does not appear to be dealing with any sort of long-term issue, but the injury could cost him any shot to make his big-league debut before this season comes to a close.
