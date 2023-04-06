McClanahan (2-0) allowed two earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Nationals.

McClanahan made his outing more difficult early on by walking a batter in each of the first three innings. He escaped those frames having allowed only one run, and he then surrendered an additional run in the fourth inning after allowing four consecutive batters to reach base. Despite some shakiness, the bottom line turned out fine for McClanahan, and he backed his six strikeouts with 14 swinging strikes across 94 pitches. Through two starts, he owns a 1.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a 12:5 K:BB across 12 innings.