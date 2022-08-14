McClanahan (11-5) earned the win against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking three over six innings.

McClanahan was not his sharpest Saturday, but pitched well enough to earn the win, throwing 65 of 100 pitches for strikes across six frames. In his previous two outings, McClanahan allowed nine runs in 10.2 innings, breaking a 13-game quality start streak, but got back on track Saturday against a surging Baltimore offense. The three walks in the game tie a single-game season high for the young lefty, who is starting to show some signs of regression after finishing July with a 2.07 ERA. In two August appearances, McClanahan's ERA has been driven up to 2.28.