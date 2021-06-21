McClanahan pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out a career-high eight in Sunday's loss to the Mariners. He didn't factor into the decision.

McClanahan delivered the best game of his young rookie season, getting to six innings for the first time this year and ringing up all eight of his strikeouts on sliders and curveballs. The only real damage done against him was a third-inning solo homer by Luis Torrens. McClanahan now owns a 4.03 ERA and 54:14 K:BB over 44.2 innings and is in line for another favorable matchup against the Angels over the weekend.