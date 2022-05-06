McClanahan (2-2) earned the win over Seattle on Thursday, completing 5.1 innings and allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five.

After striking out at least seven batters in each of his first five starts of the season, McClanahan racked up a more modest five punchouts and induced just eight swinging strikes Thursday. Nonetheless, the southpaw kept the Mariners off the scoreboard for the first four innings and departed after 5.1 frames having done enough to earn the win. McClanahan has yet to surrender more than three runs in an outing this season and has looked the part of an ace with a 3.06 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 47:9 K:BB across 32.1 innings. He's expected to next take the mound in Los Angeles against the Angels on Tuesday.