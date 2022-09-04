McClanahan (shoulder) played catch from 75 feet Sunday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The 25-year-old landed on the injured list with a left shoulder impingement Wednesday and received a cortisone injection, so it's an encouraging sign he's already started a throwing program. Manager Kevin Cash reiterated Sunday that he expects McClanahan to "be back soon," so a return from the IL when first eligible Sept. 12 still appears possible.

