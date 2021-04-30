McClanahan allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five across four innings Thursday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

McClanahan flashed plenty of swing and miss stuff in his first major-league start, as he generated 15 swinging strikes on only 59 pitches. He relied equally on his fastball and slider, averaging 97.4 mph with the former pitch. Manager Kevin Cash told the media that McClanahan would be used as a traditional starter while in the big leagues, though his role moving forward has yet to be finalized formally the club.