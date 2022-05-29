McClanahan (5-2) earned the win, striking out seven batters in six innings while allowing a run on seven hits in a 4-2 win Sunday against the Yankees.

McClanahan navigated trouble throughout the game but managed to limit the damage to a solo shot by Gleyber Torres. Three times the first two batters of an inning reached safely but the southpaw was able to get timely strikeouts and induce ground balls to limit the scoring of the potent Yankees' offense. For the month of May, he was lights out with a 1.15 ERA and a 39:5 K:BB in 31.1 innings, never allowing more than two runs in a start. He'll likely begin June with a start next weekend against the White Sox.