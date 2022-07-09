McClanahan allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight in six innings during Friday's extra-inning loss to the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.

McClanahan was incredibly sharp once again Friday, as the lone run he gave up came via a solo homer in the bottom of the third inning. However, he didn't get much run support from the Rays and was unable to pick up a third consecutive win. The southpaw now has 11 consecutive quality starts dating back to May 11, and he's posted a 1.13 ERA and 94:10 K:BB in 72 innings during that time. He's a strong candidate for the AL Cy Young Award and tentatively lines up to make his final start before the All-Star break at home against the Red Sox on Wednesday.