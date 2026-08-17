Rays' Shane McClanahan: Reinstated ahead of Monday's start

The Rays activated McClanahan (back) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

McClanahan is slated to rejoin the Rays' rotation Monday with a start against the Orioles after being shelved for almost three weeks with mid-back tightness. The left-hander fanned two batters over three perfect innings in his lone rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 11. McClahahan threw just 30 pitches in that outing and has not reached 50 pitches in a start since July 24, so his workload Monday will be somewhat abbreviated.